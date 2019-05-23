Ayodhya: Man arrested for raping cows

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly raping cows at Kartaliya Baba cow shelter here.

The accused has been identified as

After the act was captured on the CCTV camera, the of Kartaliya Baba Aashram, Ram Das, reported it to the police, which refused to file an FIR at first.

himself took the accused to the police station, following which a report was filed by the police.

"A case has been registered. The person is now in jail," Senior of Police (SSP) told ANI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)