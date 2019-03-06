'Ayushman Bharat on its way to become world's largest free healthcare scheme'

-
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that Ayushman Bharat or Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) is well on its way to become the world's largest free healthcare scheme.
"In just over 5 months of its launch #AyushmanBharat #PMJAY is well on its way to become the world's largest free healthcare scheme with - 2.2 crore people issued e-cards and over 14 lakh people treated," he tweeted.
This flagship programme of the central government will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage upto 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.
PMJAY will provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service. There is no cap on family size and age as well as restriction on pre-existing conditions.
The health scheme targets the poor, deprived rural families and identified the occupational category of urban workers' families as per the latest Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data for both rural and urban areas as well as the active families under the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana.
On the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced AB-PMJAY scheme from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
