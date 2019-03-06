LS polls: I have clinched 10 seats, Rahul to take final decision, says Deve Gowda on seat sharing in Karnataka

HD Deve Gowda, national president of Janata Dal (Secular) and former Prime Minister, on Wednesday claimed that his party has "clinched" 10 seats in Karnataka, while maintaining that final decision will be taken by Rahul Gandhi, president of the coalition partner Congress.
"There are 28 seats in all. I have clinched 10 seats. The final decision will be taken after Rahul Gandhi discusses it with KC Venugopal (of Congress) and Danish Ali (of JD-S)," said Deve Gowda while speaking to media after meeting Rahul on the issue of seat-sharing in the state for Lok Sabha elections.
On March 3, Deve Gowda had said that they had agreed to join hands with the Congress to revive secular forces.
"The two parties will finalise seat-sharing very soon," he had said.
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, on February 28, had said that if the Congress and JD(S) alliance won at least 20-22 seats in the state then a Kannadiga could once again become the next Prime Minister of the country.
There are 28 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Karnataka, out of which the BJP currently holds 16 seats, while the Congress and the JD (S) hold 10 and two seats, respectively.
