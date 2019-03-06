LS polls: I have clinched 10 seats, Rahul to take final decision, says Deve Gowda on seat sharing in Karnataka

HD Deve Gowda, of (Secular) and former Prime Minister, on Wednesday claimed that his party has "clinched" 10 seats in Karnataka, while maintaining that final decision will be taken by Rahul Gandhi, of the coalition partner

"There are 28 seats in all. I have clinched 10 seats. The final decision will be taken after discusses it with KC Venugopal (of Congress) and Danish Ali (of JD-S)," said while speaking to media after meeting Rahul on the issue of seat-sharing in the state for Lok Sabha elections.

On March 3, had said that they had agreed to join hands with the to revive secular forces.

"The two parties will finalise seat-sharing very soon," he had said.

HD Kumaraswamy, on February 28, had said that if the and JD(S) alliance won at least 20-22 seats in the state then a Kannadiga could once again become the next of the country.

There are 28 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Karnataka, out of which the BJP currently holds 16 seats, while the Congress and the (S) hold 10 and two seats, respectively.

