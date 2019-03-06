'PM has given free hand to armed forces to respond to bullets with bombs'

(BJP) on Wednesday said the destruction of three terrorist camps on the 13th day of the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in is a testimony of Narendra Modi's resolve to strictly deal with the menace of terrorism.

" Modi has told them (armed forces) that if a bullet comes from across the border, reply with a bomb. On the 13th day of the death of our soldiers, our armed forces destroyed three camps of terrorists. For the first time, feels that terrorism will be tolerated no more and whatever they do will face retaliation. has been forced to arrest and prohibit terrorists and the reason behind it is the political willpower of "

"The whole world believes that is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," said Shah while addressing the Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in Nizamabad.

Shedding light on the NRC issue, Shah said, "Should infiltrators be pushed out or not? BJP government in and Centre brought NRC. This is a system to remove 40 lakh infiltrators from the country. NRC will help in removing the infiltrators from the country. However, the opposition is against this move since they are their votebank."

Shah also stated that the grand alliance of opposition parties cannot provide security to the government and cannot act harshly against terrorists.

He then went on to outline the benefits of the direct cash transfer scheme for farmers and said, "In the recent budget we have made provision for transferring Rs 6000 directly to the accounts of farmers. But said that loan waiver must be given instead. For 10 years, there was government (in power), Congress-led waived off loans worth Rs 53,000 crore of three crore farmers. However, our government is going to provide Rs 7.50 lakh crore to the farmers in 10 years."

Shah also spoke about the demise of former prime minister PV and and said, " not only insulted the former prime minister Rao in life but also in death. His mortal remains weren't paid homage in headquarters. Whereas, when passed away, PM walked for 6 kilometres in his last journey to pay respect on behalf of the whole country. This is the difference between the cultures of the two parties.

