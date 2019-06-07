Ayushman Bharat Yojana is limited, Delhi Health Model is wide: Manish Sisodia

of Delhi, Sisodia, on Friday said that the "Ayushman Bharat Scheme is very limited while the Health Model has a wider scope".

Addressing a press gathering here, Sisodia said, "As per if you own a fridge, a vehicle, or a phone, you cannot avail the benefits of the scheme. There are other conditions that make the scheme limited to only a handful of people."

The government's health scheme, however, has no such limitation, he said. "The only condition to get treated under the Health Model is that you live in Delhi and are sick. Ayushman Bharat gives you a cover of only Rs 5 lakh, there is no such limit in our health model. Treatment is free and medicines are also free."

Sisodia's remarks come after Delhi CM wrote a letter to Dr asking him about details of NDA's flagship health protection scheme. "If any good thing in Ayushman Bharat is missing in Delhi's health scheme, we will not have any problem in adopting that. The ultimate purpose is that we make accessible to more people in Delhi.

