MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy receives grand welcome in Hyderabad

(MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan on Friday received a grand welcome at the Airport on his first visit after taking charge as

BJP workers gathered in huge numbers to welcome Reddy, who has been elected from Secunderabad constituency where he defeated Talasani Sai of the Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by 62,114 votes.

In Telangana, BJP won four Lok Sabha seats out 17 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)