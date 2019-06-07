MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy receives grand welcome in Hyderabad

-
ALSO READ
Kishan Reddy - a leader who rose through the ranks
G. Kishan Reddy: From ordinary worker to Union minister (Profile)
Owaisi slams minister for calling Hyderabad 'safe zone' for terror
BJP makes inroads in Telangana, wrests 3 seats from TRS (2nd Lead)
Didn't say anything wrong, says Kishan Reddy on 'Hyderabad safe zone for terrorists' comment
-
Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday received a grand welcome at the Begumpet Airport on his first visit after taking charge as minister at the Centre.
BJP workers gathered in huge numbers to welcome Reddy, who has been elected from Secunderabad constituency where he defeated Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by 62,114 votes.
In Telangana, BJP won four Lok Sabha seats out 17 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU