Kate Middleton receives first salute during military concert

Kate beamed with happiness as she received the prestigious first salute during the concert.

For the very first time in her position, the was saluted by the troops at the annual 'Beating the Retreat' musical event, reported E! News.

Typically, this honour is reserved for Elizabeth II, but in the Queen's absence, Kate was saluted as she was the only member of the royal family to attend the event.

The Duchess looked elegant as ever in a Walker coat teamed up with Gianvito Rossi pumps. She accessorised her look with earrings, the Irish Guards gold shamrock pin, and a Mulberry clutch.

For her hair, the mother-of-three had them elegantly pulled back into a slick bun.

The event was held to showcase the and also included a tribute to the 75th Kate's husband had attended an earlier event commemorating the Allied invasion of Normandy.

This is just one of the several events that the Duchess had attended this week. At the start of the week, and Kate joined the rest of the royal members, except for and Harry, to host the American First Family.

The Duke and were just one of the many couples who hosted US Donald Trump, his wife and the president's children at a state dinner at

There are plenty of more appearances in the coming weeks! With the around the corner, there are tons of events planned, including the Trooping of the Colours, which is planning to attend, despite her maternity leave, following the birth of her and Harry's son

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)