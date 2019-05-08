Bollywood celebs spread awareness on World Thalassemia Day

On World Day, Bollywood celebrities chose a unique way to create awareness on thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder, urging people to get tested and save their children from 'half-life'.

Sharing pictures of half of their faces, several actors shared a common message with the hashtag #AdhiwaliZindagiMitao.

The post read: "Did you know that when both husband and wife have Minor, there is a 25% chance that their child will have Major and reduced life expectancy?"

"Today, on #WorldThalassemiaDay, by posting this picture of half my face, I am supporting the #AadhiwaliZindagiMitao movement to remind everyone to get tested for Thalassemia and prevent giving their child half a life. Visit or call to schedule a Thalassemia test and to donate to help patients," it further read.

For larger support, the actors also nominated fellow actors at the end of their posts.

Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to share an image of half of his face.

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of him intensely staring into the camera.

Alia Bhatt shared the left half of her face by keeping her hand on her right cheek.

Varun Dhawan also joined the movement, sharing a picture of his.

Sonakshi Sinha shared a classy monochrome picture of hers.

Thalassemia is a blood disorder which passes down through families and results in an insufficient amount of hemoglobin in the blood, which is responsible for carrying oxygen.

Every year World Thalassemia Day is observed on May 8 to raise awareness on the disorder.

