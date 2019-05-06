Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Bala' goes on floors

Ayushmann Khurrana, and starrer 'Bala' went on floors on Monday.

The 'Badhaai Ho' took to his account to make the announcement. He wrote, "Excitement is in the hair.. err air! The shooting for # begins today!"

Ayushmann and Bhumi have earlier co-starred in blockbusters like 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and ' ' The upcoming film marks their third collaboration together.

Ayushmann is also reuniting with his 'Vicky Donor' co-star 'Vicky Donor' marked the Bollywood debut for both the

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film will be a quirky laugh riot. It will be produced by

Amar is known for directing the 2018 hit film 'Stree,' featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

In the film, Ayushmann will play the role of a man who balds maturely and Bhumi will play the role of a dusky small-town girl at odds with a society that is obsessed with fair skin.

According to Indian Taran Adarsh, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, and

The laugh riot is expected to hit the big screen in September 2019.

Riding high on the success of 'Badhai Ho' and 'Andhadhun,' Ayushmann will also be seen in 'Dream Girl' opposite Nushrat Bharucha and 'Article 15.'

Meanwhile, Bhumi will be next seen in Alankrita Shrivastava directorial ' Sitare' alongside Konkana Sen Sharma, 'Saand Ki Aankh', co-starring Taapsee Pannu and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

On the other hand, Yami was last seen in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' co-starring

