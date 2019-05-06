'Avengers: Endgame' shines through second weekend, enters Rs. 300 crore club

Seems like the 'Avengers

The film has earned a total of Rs. 312. 95 crore at the ticket windows. Indian shared the box office collection of the film on his handle.

He wrote, "#AvengersEndgame continues to sparkle... Rakes in big numbers on [second] Sat and Sun... Adds Rs 50 cr+ in Weekend 2, which is remarkable... [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18.30 cr, Sun 21.75 cr. Total: Rs 312.95 cr Nett BOC. biz. Gross BOC: Rs 372.56 cr."

The Marvel film has surpassed the opening weekend collections of all Hindi films and emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in till date.

According to Adarsh, other films in the Rs 300 crore club in include PK, Sultan, Dangal, Padmaavat, Sanju among others.

The film has also been performing exceptionally well worldwide. With USD 2.188 billion globally, 'Avengers: Endgame' has become the second-highest grosser of all times, crossing 1997 release ' just 11 days.

It is among the five films that ever crossed USD 2 billion. As reported by Variety, the film joined 'Avatar' (USD 2.78 billion), 'Titanic' (USD 2.18 billion), 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' (USD 2.06 billion) and its predecessor 'Avengers: Infinity War' (USD 2.04 billion) as the fifth film to have gained more than USD 2 billion in ticket sales.

The last in the series of Avenger flicks, which had generated a massive interest even before its release, scored over Rs 50 crore on each of the three days since hitting the big screens.

Adarsh also offered a comparative study of the film and its predecessor 'Avengers: Infinity War'. The recently released 'Avengers: Endgame' recorded an opening weekend score of Rs 157.20 crore. While 'Avengers: Infinity War' earned Rs 94 crore during its first weekend.

The excitement of the last movie was such that the tickets of the film were sold out in just a snap. The film is now smashing records at the box office.

The film also beats the record set by 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,' which had crossed Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release.

'Avengers: Endgame' released on April 26 and also marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released ' Marvel'. It will also be the last Marvel movie for some of the key actors including as America.

'Avengers: Endgame' features a stellar star cast which includes, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and

