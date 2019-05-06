Adele embraces self-love, posts new album teaser in birthday post

Singer-songwriter Adele, who turned 31 on Sunday, is welcoming a New Year and is more than ready for it.

Embracing self-love, winner shared a reflective and heartfelt post on her birthday. shared a series of black and white photos where she can be seen partying with friends.

Just like most of her songs, the 'Someone Like You' did not hold back on opening up about her feelings.

"This is 31...thank f--king god. 30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all," she began.

also imparted some wisdom and wrote about some of her biggest takeaways from last year.

"No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself," she continued.

added that all the ups and downs of the last year have helped her grow and embrace a whole new perspective on life.

She went on to say, "For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we're only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I've only just realized that that is more than enough. I'll learn to love you lot eventually."

The had one final message for her fans who are wondering when she is finally going to drop an album.

"Bunch of f--king savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh," she quipped, teasing a new album.

E! News confirmed on April 19 that and Simon called it quits after two years of marriage. The former couple shares a 6-year-old son named

Although and kept their romance extremely private over the years, she's let it all out in the moving lyrics of her many hit songs.

A source told E! News after their split that the two "grew apart" amid her music career.

"She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was okay [with] being in the background, but as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart," the source explained.

Adele kick-started her birthday week by remaining strong as she posted a hilarious meme that featured two very different images of her.

"When you catch yourself in your feelings then you remember who you are," the meme read.

One picture showed her crying and distressed and the other one showed her all happy and confident, singing along to something in a car.

Adele's fans are well aware of naming her albums after her age. Her debut album titled '19' was named for the age when she began recording the album, which was released in 2008, reported People. Then in 2015, Adele dropped her hit album '25'.

For her 30th birthday, Adele went all out by hosting a Titanic-themed bash with life jackets and a grand staircase. The went as Rose DeWitt Bukater, who was played by in the 1997 movie 'Titanic'. Guests included Lowe, Mark Ronson, and Aaron Paul, among others.

