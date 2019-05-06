IFTDA puts in appeal to Godrej for a Raj Kapoor museum

and (IFTDA) has made an appeal to Properties to build a museum dedicated to Raj on the site of the iconic R K Studios, which has been acquired by the firm recently.

To uphold the legacy of the famed landmark, the IFTDA has urged the realty firm to dedicate a small area in the construction of a museum, which will keep the memories of the late and the showman of the industry, Raj Kapoor, fresh in the hearts of the people.

The association on Monday wrote a letter to Adil Godrej, of Properties which had acquired the studios a few days ago.

"It is our humble appeal to you on behalf of the film industry in general and fondly called IFTDA, in particular, to spare some area from the 33000 sq meters for 'Raj Kapoor's museum, which will keep him alive in the hearts of the people and the coming up generations," the appeal stated.

"The soul of Raj still lies in the Studios and will give laughter pathos to the people living."

The studio which was built 70 years ago by the legendary filmmaker is no less than an institute for aspiring directors, a national treasure of acting and a connoisseur of melodious music. The studio has also been a host of several important films and shows that were shot in the premises.

The association believes and feels that despite being a renowned industrialist, Adil will respect the petition signed by them to preserve the institution by converting into a "World Class Museum" which can be a place for "pilgrimage" site.

Raj was regarded as one of the greatest and most influential and filmmakers in the history of the cinema. He has acted in dozens of films out of which 420 (1955), (1970), Prem Rog (1982) were some of the films which won him numerous accolades.

