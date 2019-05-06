IFTDA puts in appeal to Godrej for a Raj Kapoor museum

-
ALSO READ
IFTDA appeals Godrej to make 'Raj Kapoor museum' at RK studio land
Godrej Properties buys iconic R K Studios land in Chembur, Mumbai
RK Studios' land in Mumbai acquired by Godrej Properties
Godrej Properties gains after purchasing land in Mumbai
Godrej Properties ties up with Pune-based developer for 6 projects
-
The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has made an appeal to Godrej Properties to build a museum dedicated to Raj Kapoor on the Chembur site of the iconic R K Studios, which has been acquired by the real estate firm recently.
To uphold the legacy of the famed landmark, the IFTDA has urged the realty firm to dedicate a small area in the construction of a museum, which will keep the memories of the late actor and the showman of the industry, Raj Kapoor, fresh in the hearts of the people.
The association on Monday wrote a letter to Adil Godrej, Chairman of Godrej Properties which had acquired the R.K studios a few days ago.
"It is our humble appeal to you on behalf of the film industry in general and Indian Film and Television Directors' Association fondly called IFTDA, in particular, to spare some area from the 33000 sq meters for 'Raj Kapoor's museum, which will keep him alive in the hearts of the people and the coming up generations," the appeal stated.
"The soul of Raj Kapoor still lies in the R.K Studios and will give laughter pathos to the people living."
[{8beea376-680f-4a71-b45d-5ebc1ff64c25:intradmin/IMG_20190506_114310.jpg}]
[{841f7b39-5aea-4d09-a2ec-c86b7cae8744:intradmin/IMG_20190506_114352.jpg}]
The studio which was built 70 years ago by the legendary filmmaker is no less than an institute for aspiring directors, a national treasure of acting and a connoisseur of melodious music. The studio has also been a host of several important films and shows that were shot in the premises.
The association believes and feels that despite being a renowned industrialist, Adil Godrej will respect the petition signed by them to preserve the institution by converting into a "World Class Museum" which can be a place for "pilgrimage" site.
Raj Kapoor was regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors and filmmakers in the history of the cinema. He has acted in dozens of films out of which Shree 420 (1955), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Prem Rog (1982) were some of the films which won him numerous accolades.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU