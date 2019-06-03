Azam Khan has resigned from UP Assembly

-
SP leader Azam Khan, who has been elected to Lok Sabha from Rampur, resigned from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Saturday.
He tendered his resignation to Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit.
Khan had, however, said yesterday that he is thinking of quitting his Lok Sabha seat and contesting in the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
He had defeated BJP's Jaya Prada from the Rampur parliamentary constituency.
