Kejriwal, other ministers to reach out to common people

Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues will reach out to common citizens from Tuesday and will directly interact with them to take stock of the ground situation, get feedback, and monitor various projects and their progress.

This comes after drew blank in recently held Lok Sabha polls in The party is now eyeing on Assembly elections due early next year.

The ministers would take stock of schools, hospitals, public dealing offices and other facilities of to get a first-hand account of their functioning and will get direct feedback on a day to day facilities like water, power, roads, healthcare, PDS etc. from the public.

" had already conducted 'padyatras' in Deoli and Tuglakabad and interacted with the local residents. He will continue with his visits to different parts of Delhi to take stock of the ongoing projects of different departments in the city apart from interacting with residents and knowing their problems," said a press statement.

"While Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, on Monday visited 7-schools (6-under construction and one completed) in Delhi to take stock of the construction works of the schools. He will be visiting government schools and Aanganwadis apart from taking reality checks of various infrastructure projects like etc," it read.

