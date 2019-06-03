BSP wouldn't have won a single seat on its own: SP leader

on Monday slammed BSP supremo and said that her party would have not won even a single seat if it had not forged an alliance with the

Yadav said that his party suffered a "huge loss" in the recently concluded elections because of entering into an alliance with the BSP.

"Only benefited from the allaince, faced a huge loss. If this alliance was not formed then would have been at zero and would have won 25 seats on its own. Samajwadi Party has suffered a big loss," said here.

"Yadav community voted for her but Behen Ji's vote share went to BJP. We did a rally on January 22 in Ramlila Maidan. That time only we had told the people that this alliance will end after the elections will get over," he added.

Riding high on Modi-wave, BJP bagged 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while BSP and SP managed to bag only 10, 5 seats respectively. RLD drew a blank.

His statement came after several stated that Mayawati at an internal party meeting today blamed the Samajwadi Party for their defeat in the recently concluded elections.

However, sources in BSP told ANI that no discussions on future of alliance with Samajwadi Party were held in the review meeting chaired by Mayawati.

"It was a closed door review meeting, election results were discussed. It was analyzed why we lost, how we lost. Several issues including EVMs were discussed. No decision or discussion took place on the future of Gathbandhan," said a party source.

