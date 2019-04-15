Azam Khan's remarks on Jaya Prada show SP's thinking, culture: Adityanath

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hit out at Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his "objectionable remarks" against film actor and BJP leader Jaya Prada, stating that the remarks made show his party's "thinking and culture."
Adityanath's response comes a day after Khan while addressing a rally, claimed that the actor-turned-politician wears "Khaki underwear."
"This shows the thinking and culture of Samajwadi Party. The silence of Samajwadi Party chief (Akhilesh Yadav) and his ally Mayawati (Bahujan Samaj Party supremo), who is also a woman, is surprising. This is very unfortunate," Adityanath said while speaking to ANI.
"Azam Khan's statement is extremely disrespectful and shows his cheap mindset," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.
Criticising Khan for his below-the-belt remarks, Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, while speaking to ANI in Amethi, said: "Derogatory comments were being made on a woman and SP leaders were sitting silently. I urge them that politics has its own place and respect for women in India has its own."
Senior Congress Sheila Dikshit, too, condemned Khan's remarks. "This is highly condemnable, he owes an apology to women immediately. It is unacceptable, action should be taken against him," she added.
Earlier in the day, Jaya Prada had said Khan should not be allowed to contest the Lok Sabha elections. "He shouldn't be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There will be no place for women in society," she said.
However, Khan, while speaking to ANI, said he did not name anyone and would withdraw his candidature from the ongoing polls if proved guilty.
Khan is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against Jaya Prada.
The election for 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state is scheduled to be conducted in all seven phases. Eight seats in the state went to polls in the first phase on April 11. The final phase of voting will take place on May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.
