LS Polls: Congress fields Gopal Sahu from Hazaribagh seat

Congress party on Monday announced that Gopal Sahu will contest the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from Hazaribagh constituency.
Congress has entered into a coalition with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik-JVM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Jharkhand.
There are 14 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the state, polling for which will be held in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh phases of polling - on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 - respectively.
Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
