FIR against Azam Khan for derogatory comments against Jaya Prada, UP CEO seeks report

An FIR was filed on Monday against (SP) Khan for his derogatory comments purportedly against

Chief Electoral Officer has also taken cognizance of the derogatory remarks and has sought a report on it. The Commission for Women (NCW) has also sent a notice to Khan over the remark.

Addressing a rally in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav, Khan in a disparaging remark said, "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear."

However, asserting that he did not name anyone, the later said that his candidature from the ongoing polls if proved guilty.

"I have said that people took time to know the real face in reference to a man who once said that he brought 150 rifles with him and if he saw Azam, he would shoot him dead. My leaders also did a mistake. Now, it has been revealed that he has an RSS pant on his body. Short is worn by men," Khan told ANI on Sunday.

Akhilesh, meanwhile, has maintained silence over the snide remark by his party's and has instead shared images of the same rally.

Taking to his twitter account on Monday morning, Yadav shared pictures of him alongside Khan, in an apparent show of support for the

Jaya Prada, who is contesting from Rampur on BJP's ticket, has earlier represented the constituency as a lawmaker.

She had made her political debut in 1994 with the but later quit due to differences with Subsequently, she joined the SP but was expelled on account of alleged anti-party activities in 2010. She as an had won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and 2009.

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections, which began on April 11, will go on till May 19. The polls in are staggered in all seven phases and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

