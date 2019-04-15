JUST IN
Business Standard

Tharoor hospitalised after sustaining injuries during ritual at Trivandrum temple

ANI  |  General News 

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was hospitalised on Monday after he sustained head injuries during the 'Thulabharam' ritual at a temple here.

Doctors said Tharoor is out of danger. However, he has 6 stitches on his head.

Thulabharam is a ritual in which a person sits on a balance scale against a heap of offerings such as flowers and fruits, equal to the devotee's weight.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 14:14 IST

