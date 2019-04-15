Tharoor hospitalised after sustaining injuries during ritual at Trivandrum temple

-
ALSO READ
Tharoor clears air on farrago tweet, says it was done in flaming rage
Left used Sabarimala row to cut Congress votes: Tharoor
2019 election will be 'battle for India's soul': Shashi Tharoor
Minister stresses need for inculcating scientific temper in students
Tharoor sustains injuries while performing 'thulabharam' at
-
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was hospitalised on Monday after he sustained head injuries during the 'Thulabharam' ritual at a temple here.
Doctors said Tharoor is out of danger. However, he has 6 stitches on his head.
Thulabharam is a ritual in which a person sits on a balance scale against a heap of offerings such as flowers and fruits, equal to the devotee's weight.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU