Tharoor hospitalised after sustaining injuries during ritual at Trivandrum temple

was hospitalised on Monday after he sustained head injuries during the 'Thulabharam' ritual at a temple here.

Doctors said is out of danger. However, he has 6 stitches on his head.

is a ritual in which a person sits on a balance scale against a heap of offerings such as flowers and fruits, equal to the devotee's weight.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)