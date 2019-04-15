Arunachal: Fire breaks out at Gandhi Market; two injured

Two in a fire that broke out at Gandhi Market in last night, police said on Monday.

After receiving information about the fire, a team of 25 battalions of (ITBP) rushed to the spot to carry out a rescue operation. The fire brigade team doused the fire within 3 hours with the help of ITBP and police.

As per the officials, around seven houses and 12 shops were gutted in the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)