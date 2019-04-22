Azamgarh good source of learning: Shahid Raza Khan, the Muslim cleric who cracked UPSC Civil Services Exam

Shahid Raza Khan, the Muslim who cleared the coveted UPSC Examination - 2018 with All India Rank 751 said that he views as a "very good source of learning".

"I see as a very good source of learning. It is a city that has produced a like Kaifi Azmi and a scholar like Shibli Nomani," said Khan while talking to ANI.

Hailing from Bihar's Gaya, Khan received his basic at a madrasa in his village and then at in

"I received basic from a madrasa in my village. Then I moved to Al Jamaitul Ashrafia, Mubarakpur (at Azamgarh) and now I am pursuing a PhD from JNU," he said.

"I think there is a lack of awareness among people regarding Urdu. It is taught not only in madrasa but also in schools, colleges and universities. It is an optional subject in UPSC and it is also used in journalism and media," he said.

"I aspired to go for right from my days in madrasa. My mother is my inspiration; she always supported me in studying whatever I wanted to. No madrasa, mosque or religion should be stereotyped. Religion teaches us to serve humanity, I will do the same," said Khan.

UPSC Examinations results were announced more than two weeks ago. The final ranks were announced based on the results of the written part of the exam held in September-October, 2018 and the interviews for Personality Test held in February-March, 2019.A total number of 759 candidates were recommended for appointment in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)