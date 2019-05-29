Babar Hamid appointed as PCB Director-Commercial

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Babar Hamid as their Director-Commercial following a thorough recruitment process.
"In his role with the PCB, Babar Hamid will be responsible for the PCB's growth activities through identification of new commercial and marketing opportunities," PCB said in an official statement.
Hamid is an MBA from the Lahore University of Management Sciences and he has the experience of working in a senior position with Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Islamabad United.
He has also held senior positions with Dynamic Marketing Concepts, Infinity Media Pvt Limited, Sign Source Limited, Tetra Pak Pakistan and The Coca-Cola Company.
Hamid will assume his charge at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from June 1.
Currently, Ehsan Mani is the current Chairman of the PCB.
Earlier this year, a protest was held outside the PCB headquarters in Lahore, demanding the removal of PCB's Managing Director Wasim Khan.
Protestors from the Cricketers Welfare Association said that Khan's massive salary makes no sense and hence he should be removed from his post.
Moreover, they had also appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take note of the issue and remove the cricket body's officials who are given excessive salaries.
The agitators also opposed the proposed changes to the country's domestic structure and demanded that the regions should be banned.
