Babulal Gaur endorses Advani's blog post

Endorsing (BJP) veteran LK Advani's blog post, former of Madhya Pradesh, Babulal Gaur, said the BJP has never indulged in branding anyone as anti- and that the Opposition in has always been respected.

"Mr has said the right thing. We were in Opposition once, nobody called us anti- then, neither have we done something like this. Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji even called Indira 'Durga'. We need to think. There will always be an Opposition in a democracy. Even people who speak against the country cannot be called anti- We can only call such people deluded," Gaur told reporters.

LK Advani, who broke his silence yesterday and came out in support of his party through a blog, has made quite a buzz on Advani's take on nationalism is ever since trending on the

in his blog, titled "Nation First, Party Next, Self Last", on Thursday asserted that the BJP had "never regarded those who disagree with us politically as enemies, but only as our adversaries" and that the BJP's conception of Indian nationalism never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-national".

also endorsed Advani's post by saying he summed up the true essence of the party and also tweeted the 91-year-old leader's blog.

Advani's blog post has reportedly come after five years.

