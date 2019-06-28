BalleBaazi.com unveils Cricket World Cup 2019 marketing campaign #AbMainBhiCaptain

In yet another innovative marketing campaign, BalleBaazi.com, India's fastest growing online cricket fantasy gaming platform, unveiled its Cricket World Cup 2019 ad series.

The series comprising of six ads of #AbMainBhiCaptain campaign, targeting regular people who are least expected to play, let alone win. Anyone who wants to turn things around is invited to be the captain of their own fantasy cricket team.

The first advertisement features a woman in her mid-70s refusing to be called Daadi or Naani. She urges everyone to call her "captain" as this Cricket World Cup season; she is ready to win big by being the captain of her cricket team on BalleBaazi.com.

Similarly, the second and third advertisement series feature a taxi driver and a college student, respectively, who are ready to make their own fantasy cricket team on the BalleBaazi.com app.

A similar concept flows in the other three ads of the campaign. In another ad, a man trying to enact Gabbar Singh emphasises on the fact that he, as the captain, has wisely created his own team on BalleBaazi.com. Likewise, the last two ads feature two young boys who are flaunting being the captains of their respective teams.

"Kapil Dev's team turned cricket around in India by winning the 1983 World Cup in the UK. Their historic performance was the sole reason why the sport is such a phenomenon in India today. This World Cup 2019, which returns to the UK, through this campaign #AbMainBhiCaptain, Ballebaazi.com invites regular people to turn their life around by making their dream team on BalleBaazi," said Varun Ganjoo, Marketing Head, Baazi Games.

The ads are live on BalleBaazi.com's YouTube channel and on different digital platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. With this campaign, BalleBaazi.com aims to increase brand awareness and user acquisition rate. The platform will hold a series of mega leagues this World Cup season for its users to win big.

