Ban on fishing imposed in Karnataka for 2 months

The government on Friday issued an order banning mechanised fishing activities off its coast for 61 days to facilitate breeding of fauna in the

The ban, which will come into effect from tomorrow and continue till July 31, was issued considering the safety of during the monsoon season as well.

According to D Thippeswamy, in Mangaluru, no mechanised boat will be allowed to carry out fishing activities in the sea during the ban.

"The ban will apply to boats having on board or outboard engines above 10 hp. It will not apply to traditional and motorised boats fitted with outboard engines less than 10 hp capacity," he told ANI.

The said, "Monsoon season is considered as the breeding time for fishes and if we allow fishing during this period, it will affect their growth in future. That is why we are imposing a ban on fishing activities."

According to the order, fishermen found violating the ban will not only be fined under the Marine Fishing (Regulation) Act, 1986, they would also be deprived of diesel subsidy for a year.

