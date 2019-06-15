MoS Finance holds pre-Budget meeting with digital economy experts, start-ups

Minister of State for and Corporate Affairs on Saturday held the pre-Budget consultation meeting with the representatives of the digital economy and start-ups here.

The use of big data technology, digital infrastructure, the role of government, regulation of digital economy and software as service were the main areas of discussion during the meeting, according to an official statement.

Minister will present the Budget for 2019-20 in the Parliament on July 5

The meeting was also attended by CBDT Chairman, CBIC Chairman, Secretary, Expenditure Secretary, Revenue Secretary, DIPAM Secretary, of Department of Electronics and Information Technology, of Department of Telecommunications, other senior officials of the

According to the statement, the representatives of the digital economy and start-ups shared their views and suggestions regarding the big challenges before the Indian economy. The experts also discussed issues ailing their respective fields and suggested a variety of solutions to the sector-specific problems.

Development of start-ups and and Medium Enterprises (MSME) eco-system in the country also featured in various suggestions.

Experts and representatives gave suggestions related to the enhancement of public services, inter-linkages and data sharing, Angel Tax, digital frauds, incentivising Indian IP products, funding of open source innovation, differential tax structure for assembled and manufactured goods, advanced mobile communication, reduction of dependence on international software service providers, reduction in Corporate Tax, tapping into Artificial Intelligence, development of legislation for data governance and incentivising Indian Intellectual Property professionals among others, the statement said.

Several experts and senior officials from different industries and government departments also participated in the meeting.

