TN parties oppose nuclear fuel storage facility in K'kulam plant

on Saturday opposed the construction of (AFR) within the Plant.

"We including DMK are opposing the construction of Nuclear waste plant within the campus. It is totally against the rules and regulations. So we are going to conduct a demonstration on June 25 against it," he told a press conference in which leaders of other parties including and were present.

" means away from the campus. They have to choose a proper place which does not affect people. They have to choose a place which is not affected by any natural calamity. But that is not possible now. So they are trying to construct (AFR) within the campus which is dangerous."

"If it becomes possible we will meet the to prohibit the building of the AFR," he added.

On being asked about the water crisis in Tamil Nadu, said, " government is not taking proper action to solve the water crisis issue. Chief Minister E Palaniswamy has met Modi today but I don't know whether he has discussed the water scarcity issue with him."

"I request both state and union government to settle this issue. I request our to allocate sufficient funds to solve the water crisis issue in Tamil Nadu," he added.

