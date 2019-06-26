Spanish football club FC and English football on Wednesday reached an agreement over the of Portuguese

Gomes will be ending his stint with Barcelona, making a switch to Everton. The went on to win four titles with the Spanish club.

" and have come to an agreement for the of the Portuguese The amount agreed to for the is EUR25m plus add-ons," said in an official statement.

" would like to publicly thank for his dedication and commitment and wishes him the best of luck and success in the future. Thus, after having been sent on loan to Everton last season, the comes to the end of his time as a Barca player," the statement added.

Gomes was acquired by Barcelona in 2016 and the made the switch from Gomes went on to make his debut for the Spanish club on August 14, 2016.

The 25-year-old played as a vital cog in Barcelona's midfield, and he was able to play as a in the Copa del Rey final against Alaves.

Gomes played 78 games and scored three goals for Barcelona. He won a total of four titles in the two seasons he played with FC Barcelona: one title, two Copa del Rey titles, and one

In the 2018-19 season, Andre Gomes played on a loan basis at Everton in the English

