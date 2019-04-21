Everton hands Manchester United a 4-0 defeat

Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat against Everton at Park in the on Sunday.

Everton's scored the opening goal of the match when it was just 13 minutes into the game. scored another brilliant goal bringing the score to 2-0 and handed his team a two-goal lead after the conclusion of the first half.

The second half too started in the same manner as the Lucas Digne and added two more goals to their side at the 56th and 64th minutes, respectively.

This four-goal lead was maintained throughout and as a result, Everton handed Manchester United a humiliating 4-0 defeat. Debilitated Manchester United was unable to shot the target until the 86th minute.

This was their sixth loss in eight games. Moreover, Manchester United has been already eliminated from at the hands of in the quarter-finals.

Manchester United, who are placed on the sixth position in the Premier League, will face second-positioned Manchester City on April 25.

