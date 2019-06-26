Lalremsiami arrives in her village after winning FIH Women's Series Finals

-
ALSO READ
We did nothing wrong against Japan in final match: Marijne
New Delhi: Triumphant Indian women's hockey team returns after winning FIH finals
Indian hockey's new mantra: Score early and create scoreboard pressure
Lalremsiami strikes in India's 1-0 win over Malaysia
Hockey India congratulates Manpreet Singh for AHF Player of The Year award
-
Indian women's hockey team forward Lalremsiami, a member of the side which won FIH Women's Series Finals in Hiroshima recently, was received at her village here in Kolasib district on Tuesday.
Lalremsiami lost her father to heart attack on Friday but stayed with her team to play semi-final and final on June 23 against Japan. She told her coach that she wants to play and make her father proud.
Kiren Rijiju, Union Sports Minister praised her effort of keep playing in the tournament even after losing her father, on Twitter.
A triumphant Indian team landed in New Delhi on Tuesday after winning the FIH Women's Series Finals against Japan. The team had defeated the tournament hosts Japan 3-1. Skipper Rani Rampal was awarded the best player of the tournament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the stupendous victory of Indian women's hockey team in the FIH Series Finals.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU