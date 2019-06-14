Based on bullying, Kunal Kapoor's 'Nobelmen' to release on June 28

is back on the big screen and this time with a socially relevant issue. Weaved around the story of a boy who has to bear the brunt of bullies at school, 'Nobelmen' will release on June 28.

Makers of the movie have released the first look of the psychological drama in which Kunal portrays the role of a who is pivotal in the life of Shay, the 15-year-old terrorized by a gang of bullies in his boarding school.

With the #BootheBully written on top, the poster features Kunal, however his face is cut to half as rest of the poster has an inverted half face of the school student. The 'Rang De Basanti' stands against the backdrop of a blackboard, while is under water and also has a scar on one of his cheeks. At the bottom is the name of the film with the last few letters bearing blood stains.

While the issue of bullying has found considerable portrayal in Hollywood films, Bollywood is yet to catch up.

"Noblemen explores deep-rooted adolescent issues and how youngsters deal with bullying- an uncomfortable truth, even in the most prestigious of educational institutions, and indeed, across all spheres of their lives," said Siddharth Anand Kumar, at Yoodlee Films, the production house behind the film.

The flick also stars Ali Haji, Mohammad Ali Mir, Muskaan Jaferi, and and is directed by

Shot against the backdrop of a prestigious boarding school in Mussoorie, the story is a thrilling coming-of-age drama that tackles the uncomfortable topic of bullying that is rampant behind the sheer polished veneer of elite schools, the production company said in a statement.

Kunal was last seen with 'Alia Bhatt' and 'Shahrukh Khan' in 'Dear Zindagi'.

