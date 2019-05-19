Anil Kapoor's affectionate message for wife on 35th anniversary

and Sunita Kapoor, who are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary today, are a true tale of what love is all about!

In a captivating picture shared with his better half on Instagram, the 'Laddla' is gushing over wife Sunita.

"The best thing that ever happened to me is you...Our life together has been one big adventure & through it all, you were my love, are my love & will be my love till my last breath," Anil's post read.

Although it has been 35 years of marriage together for the picture-perfect couple, they dated for 11 years before entering wedlock.

The caption went on to read, "Your love & support is the reason for who and what I am. Thank you for the best 11 years of dating & 35 years of marriage! I can't wait to spend the next 46 with you!"

"Happy Anniversary, Sunita Kapoor! Love you!" Anil concluded.

Anil is seen embracing her wife in the picture, making the two look like a match made in heaven.

The 62-year old, who is constantly praised for his young appearance, received an acknowledgement for the same as a fan commented, "Happy Anniversary to the youngest couple ever."

also made it special for the parents through an affectionate post with a throwback picture of the couple.

"Mom, you are the yin to Dad's yang. He lights up your eyes like no one else. The two of you are pure magic together," Sonam captioned.

"I wish you both a very Happy Anniversary, here's to many more magical 'Lamhe'! Love you," she added.

Looks like the 'Khoobsurat' is in awe of her parents as she wrote "#Couplegoals" under the endearing photo.

Recently, the was felicitated by European Chambers of Commerce in for his continuous efforts in supporting the cause of children's rights.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)