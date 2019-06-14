Kim Kardashian attends White House event on hiring former prisoners

Known for her work towards bettering the US criminal justice system, reality star West on Thursday spoke at 'Second Chance Hiring & Re-entry' event at the

'Second Chance Hiring & Re-entry' endeavours to help create opportunities for people after serving their sentence.

"It really is such an honor to be here today," West began as she addressed the gathering. She said that the support provided by to the programme is 'magic'.

"Proud to partner on this initiative with @Lyft, a company with a history of taking bold action to do what's right for our community. Thank you for providing rideshare credits to formally incarcerated people when they come home," she said in a

"My whole journey with criminal justice reform started about a year ago when I came to see the after speaking to and who really fought for me to get here and I pled the case of who the granted clemency to," West said.

"And after that I really spent so much time going to different prisons because I really had no connection to anybody on the inside and really just felt like for me, I'm at the place in my life that I wanted to make a difference and just wanted to do the right thing, but I didn't know how or what to do or even really what was going on, she added.

West, an advocate of criminal justice reform issues mentioned in a that she has been able to offer support to some of the individuals but there is more to be done.

Earlier this month West went to to meet Kevin Cooper, an inmate on death row.

