Basirhat violence: BJP to observe black day in West Bengal tomorrow

secretary on Sunday said that his party will be observing a "black day" in tomorrow in the wake of the killings of workers.

He also said the party would move court over police role.

Talking to the media, Sinha said, "The party has called a 12-hour 'bandh' in Basirhat tomorrow. In entire West Bengal, we will observe a black day. will move court over police role. The mortal remains of the deceased BJP workers are being taken to their native places for last rites."

Earlier, the security forces had stopped BJP leaders and workers while they were taking the mortal remains to the party office. This led to slogans being raised against the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Four workers of BJP were allegedly shot dead by members of TMC in Basirhat's Sandeshkhali area, BJP leader had said.

The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in Basirhat in North 24 district.

Violence broke out after TMC workers allegedly removed BJP flags from a building in Basirhat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)