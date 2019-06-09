Aurangabad gets respite from sweltering heat, receives rainfall

Giving much-needed respite to the people from the sweltering heat, the parched land of region was swayed by a storm and heavy rains on Sunday.

People of the state's administrative capital took to the streets to enjoy and get drenched in the downpour.

(IMD) had predicted "generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" for the city today.

Even though the maximum temperature touched 41 degree Celsius today, the mercury is likely to drop in the region in the coming days, according to IMD.

"Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm" is predicted for June 14 and 15.

has for long remained under the grip of drought-like-situation. To counter the prevalent issue, Chief Minister has allocated Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding.

