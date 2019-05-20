No meetings scheduled for Mayawati in Delhi today: BSP

The (BSP) on Monday clarified that their supremo will not be holding any meetings with the leaders of Opposition in the capital today.

The statement from the BSP came after reports of holding meetings with opposition parties came to fore.

Speaking to ANI, said, " ji has no programme or meetings scheduled in today, she will be in "

Several were reporting that Mayawati is likely to meet and here, ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election result on May 23.

Earlier on Saturday, met Mayawati in

After the culmination of polls on Sunday, several exit polls on television channels have projected the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most pollsters giving a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

