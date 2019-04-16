Beat the heat with affordable air conditioners on Bajaj Finserv EMI network

Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Finserv, has launched industry's first proposition to pay bill on #BijliOnEMI along with instant financing options. This summer, get ready to stay cool at affordable prices with the Finserv EMI Network. Now, you can shop for the latest air conditioners, air coolers, LED TVs, and refrigerators on the EMI Network and get special offers customized for you.

has come up with a first of its kind offer that enables you to convert not only the cost of your air conditioner but also your into easy at no extra cost. Also, when you shop for the best air conditioners from selected dealers, you get a cashback of up to Rs 500 on your bills. This summer, has come up with a unique offer. In this offer, when you buy an air conditioner worth Rs 20,000, you get an insta credit of Rs 5,000. When you purchase an AC worth Rs 40,000, you get an insta credit of Rs 7,000 in your Bajaj Finserv Wallet app. This way, you can pay for your on EMI. This offer is valid till 30th June 2019. To avail this, you need to check your pre-approved offer on Bajaj Finserv website, then visit your nearest partner store and purchase the product on easy EMI options.

The AC market has been growing more rapidly than in other sectors over the last decade. Summer temperatures rising to 40 degrees in several parts of North and high levels of humidity in the west and south are driving this growth, along with a rapid increase in disposable incomes of individuals. About 5 million air-conditioners are sold every year in and it is estimated that this will rise to 7.5 million by FY20.

Consumers now consider air conditioners as a necessity rather than a luxury. The penetration of the product has witnessed a significant rise even in the smaller towns of with easy EMI options available in the market. Reports suggest that Tier 2-4 towns now contribute 50-55 per cent to overall air-conditioner sales in the country, double of what it was about five years ago. Also, air-conditioners are the most widespread purchase by India's middle class.

At Bajaj Finserv, you can easily choose from various brand partners such as Symphony, Blue Star, Godrej, Haier, Hitachi, LG, Llyod, and The top products in the category are split conditioners, window air conditioners, inverter air conditioners, and more. You can shop for an AC that suits your needs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and bring home your air conditioner on EMI without a credit card today.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)