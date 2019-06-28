JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

G-20 Summit: PM Modi to hold 4 bilaterals, 3 pull asides on Day 3

'Yesterday' off to decent opening at the box office
Business Standard

Beggar dies in Andhra, police find over Rs 3 lakh in his bag!

ANI  |  General News 

In a surprising incident, over Rs 3 lakh were found in the bag of a beggar who died here in Guntakal town of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The beggar as identified as Basheer Saheb breathed his last at the age of 70.

Saheb, who hailed from Madanapalle of Chittoor district, was seen begging at Mastan Vali Dargah for the past several years.

A few days ago, he fell sick and died on Tuesday night.

After being informed about the incident, Guntakal Town Police rushed to the Dragah and shifted Saheb's body to the government hospital mortuary in the town.

While inspecting his bag for an identity card, police officials could not believe their eyes as they found a huge amount of currency notes and coins. Total cash found in his bag estimated around Rs 3,22,670 lakh.

Locals in the area said they felt sad that despite having so much money, Saheb could not receive treatment and died in a pathetic condition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 23:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU