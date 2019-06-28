Unanimous opinion in favour of Rahul to continue as Cong president, says Manish Tewari

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday said that there is a consensus in the party that Rahul Gandhi should continue to be the Congress president.

"As far as the question about Congress president Rahul Gandhi is concerned, you all know that there is a consensus in the party that he should continue as the party president. This opinion has been expressed on different platforms by the party leaders and workers," Tewari told media persons here.

As Rahul Gandhi is unwilling to continue as the Congress president, the party leaders are narrowing down their search for a new president from south India, sources said on Friday.

Leaders from Kerala and Karnataka are being considered for the top slot, but no name has been finalised yet. "No final decision has been taken so far," they said.

Gandhi is currently an MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. He lost Amethi seat to Smriti Irani of the BJP.

