West Bengal BJP to go for organisational change soon, says Dilip Ghosh

-
ALSO READ
Sukanta Majumdar replaces Dilip Ghosh as West Bengal BJP chief
Mamata in a hurry for by-polls to cling on to the chair: Dilip Ghosh
Intimidation, false cases & pressure reasons for MLAs joining TMC: BJP
Tathagata Roy to present report on Bengal defeat to top BJP leadership
Mamata should focus on Bengal, PM there to look after country: Dilip Ghosh
-
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have an organistional change soon, said party vice president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday.
"The party president and general secretary (Organisation) will talk to our state teamand on the basis of that, there will be some organizational change. Now the executive meeting is being held after a long time, after about one and a half years," said the former West Bengal BJP chief.
Ghosh said BJP president JP Nadda, union ministers, central office bearers of the party will be present in the meeting. The state leadership of the party will join the meeting virtually.
On key agendas of the meeting, Ghosh said organisational issues, programmes and upcoming assembly polls in five states will be discussed in the meeting.
Asked about Tathagata Roy's statement regarding the functioning of the party, he said, "Tathagata Roy has no issue. He does not have any office bearer post of the party. It is not an issue for our party."
BJP veteran and former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya Tathagata Roy had earlier expressed his resentment over the functioning of the organisation. Roy was also openly critical about West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU