Bengaluru: 2 dead as under-construction building collapses

Two people lost their lives after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Yeswanthpur around 4 am on Friday, said the police.
A team of Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services rescued all five labourers who were trapped.
Out of the five, two lost their lives, while the rest are undergoing treatment in a hospital.
More details of the incident are awaited.
