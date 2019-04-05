Bengaluru: 2 dead as under-construction building collapses

JUST IN
Stock markets trade in green during morning session

ANI 

Two people lost their lives after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Yeswanthpur around 4 am on Friday, said the police.

A team of Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services rescued all five labourers who were trapped.

Out of the five, two lost their lives, while the rest are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

More details of the incident are awaited.

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 10:32 IST

