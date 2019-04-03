Betting racket busted, 7 bookies held in Kota

Seven bookies were arrested by the on Wednesday for allegedly betting on the ongoing (IPL) matches.

Around 40 mobile phones, two laptops, two LEDs, two set-up boxes, two mobile phones, two pen-drives, three registers containing the details of betting and Rs 40,000 cash have been recovered from the accused.

Those arrested have been identified as Rajendra, Pravin, Harshil, Anwar Khan, Abid Khan, Arif Mohammad, and

of Police, Kota, Harsh Ratnu said that the police received information regarding betting activities.

"A team of police was keeping a watch on these activities. It subsequently gathered important information regarding the place, individuals involved in it," he said.

After gathering the required information, a special team consisting of commandos busted the gang which indulged in betting.

The accused individuals are being interrogated and their criminal records are also being traced.

A case has been registered in this regard. Further probe is on.

