What is in Governorship when my father gave up CM's post for Ram temple, says Rajveer Singh

BJP MP from Etah Rajveer Singh on Wednesday threw his weight behind his father and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh for his remark where the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister batted for one more chance to Narendra Modi as the country's Prime Minister.
"My father did not say anything. Even if he did say something, he said at his home. Some people complained to the Election Commission about it," he said, adding that "I know the post of Governor is a Constitutional post."
"If he could give up the post of Chief Minister for the (Ram) temple, what is there in Governorship," he said, while addressing an election rally after BJP candidate Jaya Prada filed her nomination from the seat.
Jaya Prada, a former Samajwadi Party leader who joined the BJP only a few days back, urged the people of Rampur to support her in the Lok Sabha election.
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present on the occasion.
"As a worker of BJP, I genuinely want BJP to win. We want that once again Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister of India. It is important for nation and society that Narendra Modi should become Prime Minister again," Kalyan Singh had said in Aligarh on March 25.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind over Singh for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.
The Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, where 80 seats are at stake, will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU