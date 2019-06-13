Gujarat: Pregnant woman rescued by Coast Guard, parents plan to name baby 'Vayu'

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Vayu skirting close to Gujarat coast, says top Coast Guard official
Cyclone Vayu may hit Gujarat coast on June 12-13
Coast Guard deploys faster vessels for enhanced security in Sir Creek with Pakistan
Coast Guard apprehends Pakistani boat with narcotic substance worth Rs 600 crore
Cyclone Vayu: IMD predicts windy day in Maharashtra
-
Amid gusty winds and heavy rains lashing the coast of Gujarat due to cyclone Vayu on Thursday, Indian Coast Guard in Gujarat rescued a pregnant woman on a Gemini boat from Shiyalbet island.
The woman later gave birth to a baby boy in a hospital. Coast Guard officials said that the parents are planning to name the child 'Vayu' after the cyclone.
As the severe cyclonic storm "Vayu" raged towards Shiyalbet Island in Gujarat, a team of Coast Guard personnel rescued a pregnant lady in need of a pre-term delivery from the island and safely handed her over to a hospital.
Shiyalbet Island is a small village in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast.
The disaster management force safely took her to the hospital in Jafarabad city on a boat. Cyclone Vayu that was due to make landfall between Porbandar and Veraval today, changed course to head further into the sea.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU