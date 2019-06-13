Gujarat: Pregnant woman rescued by Coast Guard, parents plan to name baby 'Vayu'

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Amid gusty winds and heavy rains lashing the coast of Gujarat due to cyclone Vayu on Thursday, Indian Coast Guard in Gujarat rescued a pregnant woman on a Gemini boat from Shiyalbet island.

The woman later gave birth to a baby boy in a hospital. Coast Guard officials said that the parents are planning to name the child 'Vayu' after the cyclone.

As the severe cyclonic storm "Vayu" raged towards Shiyalbet Island in Gujarat, a team of Coast Guard personnel rescued a pregnant lady in need of a pre-term delivery from the island and safely handed her over to a hospital.

Shiyalbet Island is a small village in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast.

The disaster management force safely took her to the hospital in Jafarabad city on a boat. Cyclone Vayu that was due to make landfall between Porbandar and Veraval today, changed course to head further into the sea.

