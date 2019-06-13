Gujarat: Pregnant woman rescued by Coast Guard, parents plan to name baby 'Vayu'

Amid gusty winds and heavy rains lashing the coast of due to cyclone Vayu on Thursday, Indian in rescued a pregnant woman on a Gemini boat from

The woman later gave birth to a baby boy in a hospital. officials said that the parents are planning to name the child 'Vayu' after the cyclone.

As the severe cyclonic storm "Vayu" raged towards in Gujarat, a team of personnel rescued a pregnant lady in need of a pre-term delivery from the island and safely handed her over to a hospital.

is a small village in the off the coast.

The disaster management force safely took her to the hospital in Jafarabad city on a boat. Cyclone Vayu that was due to make landfall between Porbandar and Veraval today, changed course to head further into the sea.

