Beware! Google Files app does not actually clean the outside surface of your phone

It's April Fools' Day and we all know how sophisticated Google can get when it comes to pulling off pranks on unsuspecting users. This year, it wants you to believe that its Files app can also clean the actual surface of your phone, in case there is any dust or spilled coffee on the screen.

In a very elaborate and very believable video, Google explains how millions of people use the Files app to keep their phones organised and clean. Now, a new feature within the app called Smart Cleaner uses something called as the 'Smudge Detector API' to identify 'imperfections' on the outside of your phone.

Google says it uses Geometric Dirt Models and Haptic Micromovement Generator to dislodge dirt, smudges, and more, from the actual, physical screen.

Not only that, once it is clean, internal vibrations and haptic controls create microvibrations, forming a long-lasting non-stick shield around the phone. That's enough technology mumbo-jumbo for a prank.

First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 22:28 IST

