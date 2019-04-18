Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan's cute Twitter banter will remind you of 'DDLJ' days!

'Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) is hands-down everyone's favourite romantic film. Khan as Raj and as Simran will forever be etched in our hearts! But one cannot forget as SRK's cool father in the film and how the two gave us the coolest on-screen father-son duo of Bollywood!

The duo shared an unconventional and adorable father-son relationship in the film, which was a refreshing break from the strict father we were used to seeing in

Anupam revived 'DDLJ' memories and reminded SRK of old times with a post on his handle.

The veteran tweeted all the way from New York, "Mere pyaare, Shah Rukh! Baas aise hi... mein tumhari achanak yaad ayi. We have had some great times together. And then we all grew up! Love and prayers always."

Anupam's post gave us major DDLJ nostalgia as he attached a hilarious of the two doing their signature high-five and hugging.

SRK quickly responded to Anupam's post with the sweetest message possible. The 53-year-old sent the veteran an invitation to play a match of snake and ladders and said that they are still young at heart. He also added a miss you at the end of his adorable message.

"Arre nahi Daddy Cool! 'Grow up' hon aapke dushman. Hum dono ka dil to baccha hai ji. Come back home let's start with snakes and ladders and we can move to making sand castles in the air. Miss you."

Anupam replied to him in Hindi, saying, "See you soon. Much love."

The veteran actor played SRK's father in the film, which starred as the female lead. Late actor had played Kajol's father and her mother in the film. Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Parmeet Sethi, and played pivotal roles in the film.

'DDLJ', directed by Aditya Chopra, released on October 19, 1995. It won several awards and received an overwhelming response from audience and critics alike. It also became the longest-running film in the history of

The duo went on to co-star in many together like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Paheli', 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', 'Veer Zaara' and 'Happy New Year'.

The veteran actor often reconnects with SRK over

Meanwhile, Anupam is in shooting for his TV series 'New Amsterdam', while SRK is in to attend the 9th Beijing International Film Festival, and promote his film Zero.

The 53-year-old actor got a warm welcome in and thanked his fans via a post earlier.

Anupam was last seen in 'The Accidental Prime Minister' while SRK last starred in 'Zero'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)