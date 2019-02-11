Quincy Jones makes history with his 28th Grammy win

Veteran Jones on Monday created history as he took home yet another with his documentary "Quincy" winning for best music film on the 2019 awards.

The win marks the 85-year-old legend's 28th Grammy, making him the living artiste with the most trophies in history.

Jones has won in more than 10 categories over his nearly seven decade long career but his win for "Quincy" is his first in the best music film category.

The award is also his first in 17 year. His last win was in 2001 for best spoken word album, 'Q - The Autobiography Of Jones'.

"Quincy" released on in September, focusing on Jones' extraordinary life and achievements in both the music and film industries.

Jones' daughter, "Parks and Recreation" Rashida Jones, served as on "Quincy" alongside

Late holds the record for most Grammy wins of any artiste, winning 31 awards before his death in September 1997.

