BHEL wins Rs 800 crore orders for 200 MW solar power plants

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited's (BHEL) solar photovoltaic (SPV) portfolio has surpassed one gigawatt with the company winning two orders for setting up SPV plants with a cumulative capacity of 200 megawatt.

Valued at over Rs 800 crore, the orders have been secured from and (GSECL).

The NTPC order envisages setting up India's largest floating of 100 MW capacity at NTPC Ramagundam in Telangana, while the GSECL order involves setting up a 100 MW ground-mounted at Raghanesda Ultra Mega Solar Park at district Banaskantha of Gujarat.

is offering engineering, procurement and for both off-grid and grid-interactive SPV plants at various locations in the country including the Of its current portfolio of more than 1 GW of SPV plants, nearly 500 MW has already been commissioned.

said in a statement that it has been contributing significantly to the nation's green initiatives for developing and promoting over the past three decades. The enhancement of its modern of solar cells and solar modules has further strengthened its presence in the SPV segment.

