Bhima Koregaon Case: Activist Anand Teltumbde files anticipatory bail application in Bombay HC

Activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in Bhima Koregaon case, has filed an application in the on Monday.

Teltumbde, whose plea was earlier rejected by a Pune sessions court, was later granted interim protection by the for four weeks, which ends on February 11.

On Saturday, had arrested Teltumbde from after the sessions court on Friday rejected an of the He was kept at station in

Labelling the arrest as illegal, the sessions court, on Saturday, ordered the release of Teltumbde. "As per the order, activist Teltumbde has interim protection till February 11. Meanwhile, he can approach the competent authority which includes the sessions court, the high court and the for bail/pre-arrest bail," the sessions court observed.Teltumbde said that his arrest by in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon was "objectionable", hence, the sessions court has termed it illegal.Talking to the media, Teltumbde said: "I welcome the decision. But what the police has done, the arrest and all the drama is objectionable."Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed Teltumbde's plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)