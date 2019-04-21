No GST on allegations: Piyush Goyal on Rabri Devi's 'life threat to Lalu' claim

Taking a jibe at former over her 'life threat to Lalu Prasad' claim, on Saturday said the Centre has nothing to do with Lalu being jailed.

Rabri had claimed on Saturday that the Centre wants to kill her jailed husband by poisoning him.

"No GST is imposed on allegations," Goyal told ANI while responding to the claims.

"Lalu Prasad is in jail because of the legal proceedings. He is an accused in the fodder scam and he must answer the people of the country. We have not kept him in jail," he added.

Rabri had alleged that her son was not allowed to meet Lalu in jail, adding that the life of her spouse is in danger.

She further warned the state and central governments that the people of and will come out on roads if anything untoward happens to her husband.

"Tejashwi went to meet Lalu ji today but he was not allowed to meet him. People of and will take to the roads if anything happens to him. If state and central government want to kill him by poisoning, if they want to kill the entire Lalu family, they can do that, but this dictatorship won't work," Rabri said on Saturday.

Tejashwi had on April 7 alleged that the BJP government did not permit him to meet his father, who is admitted in (RIMS) in Ranchi.

In a series of tweets, Tejaswi attacked the BJP for not allowing him to meet his father while alleging that Lalu is not receiving proper medication.

"I was not allowed to meet my father on Saturday at RIMS. I tried calling but he was not responding to my call and I waited for his call till morning. I don't know the reason but as per the jail manual, family members can meet if the of Police wants," he had told ANI.

"RIMS doctors were saying that they want to do of Lalu Prasad but they are not being allowed. We want justice," Tejashwi added.

